Four Friends in UK Raise Over Rs 1 Crore to Buy Farm and Feed Hundreds

As numerous lives were upended in the pandemic-induced lockdown worldwide, some good Samaritans were there who stepped in to help others and restored our faith in humanity. One such group of friends in Bathampton, UK, had earned praise when they distributed food boxes to the needy during the lockdown. Now, scaling up their charity, friends have bought a farm that can produce food for hundreds, as reported by Metro.co.uk. The four friends Xavier Hamon, Hamish Evans, Sammy Elmore and Livi Rhodes are all aged between 24 to 40 years and had started the cause in 2020 when panic-buying had led to a shortage of food for many. Known as the Middle Ground Growers, the friends had launched a veg box scheme under which they delivered food to 20-25 families every week in 2020 and then to around 75 households in 2021.

However, the group, which used to grow vegetables on a small 2-acre market garden in Bathampton, has now raised enough money through crowdfunding to buy their own 16-acre farm. Reportedly, one of the members Hamish Evans has a background in farming and support for environmental movements. According to Hamish, the group wanted to help people during the lockdown when “all these food security issues, local food made a big resurgence with supermarket sales being down.”

Hamish further said that their veg box scheme helped bring communities together and provide meaningful employment. Talking about the plan to buy the 1-acre lad, Hamish shared that it cost them their life savings as they together pooled in a whopping Rs 2.04 crore for it. Out of the total amount, the group managed to raise around Rs 96 lakh through crowdfunding and used it to buy the land.

The four friends all come from different backgrounds, like business, mechanics and agriculture, have together joined hands for the cause. Now, they have a market garden and even orchards where they grow vegetables and fruits with an aim to provide for more than 600 families.

