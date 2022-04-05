Four Legs or Five? Old Optical Illusion About Elephant is Back to Mess With Your Mind

There is a very famous quote that says “Seeing is believing," making the eye a metaphor for understanding. However, one thing that trumps the quote like no other is optical illusions. Designed to trick the brain, these illusions have been a topic of interest for experts from all fields pertaining to the cognitive brain.

For instance, the popular, Shepard Elephant, or L’egs-istential Quandary – an image of an elephant that has baffled brains due to the number of legs it has. The optical illusion was created by cognitive scientist, Roger Newland Shepard and was first published in his book, Mind Sights, in 1990. Ever since, the illusion has birthed discourses and debates trying to figure out an explainable and credible key to this mind-boggler.

Here is the image:

Advertisement

The Shepherd Elephant is based on the figure-ground perception which deals with the mind’s organisation to differentiate the object and the background. Such illusions trick the mind to toggle between what is the background and what is the figure, or object. In the case of the Shepard Elephant, the legs of the elephant act as the fodder for the figure-ground organisation.

The illusion has, time and again, divided the internet between four and five, and has netizens scratching their brains. However, in 2017, one user figured it out. The image resurfaced once on Reddit. Among the multiple users sharing their insights, one eagle-eyed user explained the illusion, which is, by far, the most logical explanation of the illusion ever. And according to the explanation, the correct answer is one!

Yes, the elephant has one good leg, while the rest are tampered with by the artist. The user wrote, “If you look very closely, you will see that the rest of the legs have the foot missing. Basically, the artist chopped the feet off of the legs and put the images of the feet between the actual legs. The only correct elephant leg in the drawing is the back left leg," as reported by Daily Mail.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.