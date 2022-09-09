Four-year-old Heroically Saves Mother’s Life After She Suffered Seizure; Here's How

A four-year-old boy became a hero for his mother after he dialled the emergency number and saved his mom’s life. Northern Tasmania resident, Wendy Cocker, recently taught his son, Monty, how to dial the emergency number.

The next day, Wendy, a registered nurse, felt uneasy and a few moments later had a seizure. “I was not feeling very well and I tried to contact my husband initially and as I did, I went into a seizure," Wendy told ABC.

Monty, who had learned to dial the number just a day ago, was quick on his feet and made a call to triple-0. “After that, within a couple of minutes, Monty made a triple-0 call and that is pretty much all I remember. And then I came to and it was all happening, the ambulance was there," Wendy said. In the call that Monty made, he told the operators, “Mummy fell over."

Advertisement

The idea of teaching Monty how to dial the emergency number came to Wendy after she made a visit to the ambulance station with the school she was appointed at. “I came home and thought, ‘Gee I really need to teach Monty how to do that’," Wendy mentioned. Wendy thought that after having seizures, Monty should know how to act in times of emergency.

And so, Wendy sat down with her son and told her all about using the phone to dial triple-0 and report the emergency. She taught Monty to dial the emergency number from both locked and unlocked phones.

Appreciating her son, Wendy said, “He is my little hero; he has certainly saved the day. He is super special. He is a very smart little boy." Wendy added and talked about the time Monty’s grandmother visited their residence after the incident. “His grandma came around and she was like, ‘Where is the superhero?’ and he said, ‘Oh I am not a superhero, I am just a hero’."

Advertisement

Monty was awarded a certificate of appreciation from the paramedic crew for the heroic efforts of a four-year-old boy. The paramedic crew stated that the boy handled the stressful situation extremely well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here