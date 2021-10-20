Fourteen 'Alien-like' Prawn, Lobster Larvae Discovered in Gulf of Mexico

In a huge scientific find published in the journal Diversity, scientists have discovered 14 mutant species of larvae in the deepest parts of the Gulf of Mexico, at a depth that surpassed 3,000 feet. The creatures, which bear alien-like looks, are mostly shrimps and lobsters, according to Heather Bracken-Grissom, one of the co-authors of the study. Bracken-Grissom, an assistant professor at Florida International University, opines that shrimp found in the ocean usually go through multiple larval stages and it's possible that some of the creatures are going through different stages.

She had identified Plesiopenaeus armatus in 2012, although she mistakenly classified it as Cerataspis monstrosa back then.

According to Bracken-Grissom, many of the creatures live in the mesopelagic zone of the ocean, an area between 650 and 3,200 feet (200 to 1,000 meters). She added that upon attaining adulthood, these creatures settle even further down the depths of the ocean.

“Most are prey items for fish, deep diving marine mammals and cephalopods, which means they are important to the food chain,” said Bracken-Grissom.

“For many groups, larval descriptions are missing or non-existent, so this study represents a first step of many to advance deep-sea larval diversity,” the authors write in the study.

As per a report published in the Daily Mail, the scientists and researchers will continue their studies on the 14 creatures to learn more about their parents, their life cycles and the ecological set-ups which help them to thrive and grow.

Some of the creatures have 'misshapen torsos' and horns on their heads, while others have spikes protruding from their sides.

In the pictures, the larvae are of various shades of orange and blue, and 12 of the 14 types of larvae belonged to unknown species. The remaining two belonged to the infraorder Caridea (shrimp) and the Dendrobranchiata (prawn) categories.

