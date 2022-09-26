France's Montpellier Airport Shut After Cargo Plane Lands on Water

Flying is generally considered the safest mode of transportation but even that sometimes encounters mishaps that may lead to loss of lives or near-death experiences for passengers. An untoward incident concerning a plane landing caused an airport on France’s southern Mediterranean coast to shut down for an unspecified time. The aircraft was fortunately not a commercial flight but a cargo plane. However, it can still send chills down the spine of frequent flyers.

According to reports, the Boeing 737 took off from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport for Montpellier on Saturday morning. However, while landing at the Montpellier airport, the pilot overshot the runway, causing it to drop its nose down into a lake beside the runway. The plane’s engine submerged into the water, leading to damage. Currently, efforts are being made to fish it out. Luckily, the three people onboard managed to escape with very minor injuries and have been rescued.

Photos shared by the Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) showed the aircraft perilously resting with the starboard engine submerged in the lagoon near the southern end of the runway.

The Herault department in southern France issued a statement on the incident, saying that the reason for this accident is not known yet and that all three onboard the flight are safe.

According to FlightRadar24.com, 11 flights were cancelled on Saturday. The airlines affected by the airport closure include - Transavia France, EasyJet, Air France, Luxair, KLM and Volotea. For Sunday, the Montpellier airport is also cancelling twelve morning services (six landings and six departures). Although afternoon flights are still scheduled, there is no guarantee that they will be operated.

