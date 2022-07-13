France's 'Parkour Youths' are Fighting Light Pollution One Shop Sign at a Time

Parkour was a trend that first became popular in the early aughts. A recent video doing the rounds on Twitter shows how the trend is making a return. Parkour is an athletic activity where a person goes from one point to another by taking some of the most over-the-top actions that might also include acrobatics. The recent video coming from France shows a group of boys bringing back the trend as they walk through the streets of the city and switch off the lights of shop signs. The video shared on Twitter last week shows how the group of boys performed some impressive acrobatics and climbed the walls to reach the light switch and put off the shop signs.

The video shows how the boys climbed the walls and even helped their friends to lift them and reach the switch and shut down the lights. Impressed onlookers even applauded the group for their impeccable skills.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on the microblogging site, a user wrote, “Turn off the light.” Some even pointed out how switching off the lights at night is a part of saving electricity and reducing light pollution which has become an increasing menace in big cities. One of the users commented, “Switch off to save the planet.”

Another user commented, “Absolutely this! Cities all over the world are lit brightly simply to carry on screaming commercial solicitations through an unpeopled night. It is entirely possible to have lighting for security without this complete waste of energy.”

Advertisement

While some users found the video a real-life depiction of video games where players perform similar actions, one user called the video “Assassin’s Creed Infinity.”

Another user tweeted, “They finally found a way to make parkour cool.”

One comment read, “Real life Spiderman, a working-class hero.”

“I hope this stunt goes extremely viral, everything is too bright,” tweeted another user.

Some are even hoping for this trend to catch up in more cities since light pollution and energy conservation are becoming a rising concern.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.