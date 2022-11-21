Free Beer Pints to Drinkers With These 50 Surnames in Pubs Across UK

The FIFA World Cup 2022 just got more interesting. That is for people across the UK. If they share a surname with the players of team England or Wales, you can get your hands on a free pint. Greene King, a brewer, is offering a bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or alternative soft drink at more than 800 participating pubs. All one has to do is take some photo ID along and present it during a live group game for England or Wales. According to the Mirror, the Greene King will be showing every England and Wales match of the tournament at sports pubs all around the UK.

“Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter," said Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport, according to the Mirror. “This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football."

The FIFA World Cup 2022 commenced on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The opening ceremony was a star-studded event as K-pop band BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook, popularly known as Jungkook, took the stage with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The duo performed Dreamers, the official World Cup song. Hollywood superstar Morgan Freeman took on the role of the narrator and delivered a nostalgic monologue. The previous World Cups tracks, like K’naan’s Wavin’ Flag could also be heard.

While Qatar is the first Arab country ever to host FIFA World Cup matches, it is expected to host around 1.5 million fans this year. The final match will be held on December 18th at the Lusail Stadium. Meanwhile, Ecuador became the first team in 92-year history of the World Cup to beat the hosts in their opening game.

