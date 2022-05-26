Free Meals and Beds: Delhi Police Share Room Vacancy 'Ad' But it Comes at a Hefty Price

The Delhi Police is looking for some tenants, as they have some vacant rooms. In their latest social media post which goes by the title “Rooms Vacant", the police force mentioned the range of facilities that will be available. The police shared that the rooms have free beds, they are well-ventilated to an extent where a person can wave at other occupants. 24*7 security is also ensured at this facility. The meals are free and there CCTV on the campus along with armed guards. The police force stated that recreational facilities are also a part of their facility, including a TV, a music room and some sports. However, they suggested that residents should avoid sprinting, running, and high jumps, unless they want to create a ‘record’. Delhi police shared that free magazines and newspapers are also provided to the inmates, further adding “pick and drop in government-sponsored vehicle" is also given, free of cost.

For those wondering about the location of these vacant rooms, the police shared that they are very close to the ‘bars’, but not the watering hole kind where people meet over drinks. “One room sets available on sharing and individual basis," they mentioned on top of the notification. We guess by now you know that the humorous tweet refers to a jail.

“’Book’ your space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!" Delhi Police wrote while sharing the hilarious vacancy.

Funny tweets and memes have become a trend among police forces, across the country in order to raise awareness among people. Along with Delhi, the Maharashtra police is also at top of their games. Time and again, they post catchy tweets that warn people against engaging in criminal activity.

Such humorous tweets are shared by people on social media platforms, widely which further helps in creating awareness.

