'Free Shopping Mall' Made Next to Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata's Ashoknagar

After two years of Covid-19, the surroundings have become normal this year. Compared to the last few years, this years, the Durga Puja craze is up. Everyone from eight to eighty is enjoying it. However, this year’s Durga Puja of Ashoknagar Jankalyan Sabha is not grand, but their noble idea has moved the whole area.

Apart from idols and pandal darshan, the “free shopping mall" has become a centre of special attraction for people. According to the entrepreneurs, they have built a temporary tent next to the mandap. Everyone is giving the necessary clothes to the people of the village there. On the opposite side, provision has been made to carry necessary clothes according to one’s choice. “There are many people, who, being financially backward, are unable to afford new clothes for the family this autumn festival. This free shopping mall is made for them," said Suman Pal, Puja organiser. There is also availability of new and old clothes collection.

As many people come there in the morning and afternoon and leave their worn clothes, there is a huge response for those clothes. Crowds have been gathering in the area to see this novel initiative. Along with other pujas of Ashoknagar, it is known that this Jankalyan Sabha has attracted special attention in the eyes of the judges. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the puja virtually last year. The new initiative of helping the have-nots not only helped them enjoy the puja, but inspired many other people to come forward and join hands in the initiative.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here