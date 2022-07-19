'Free the Nip': Elon Musk After His Shirtless Photo From Greece Breaks the Internet

A tweet by Elon Musk or a photo of the Tesla honcho is enough to create a buzz on social media. And that’s exactly what happened when photos of him basking in the sun shirtless on what a yacht in Greece surfaced on Twitter. It broke the Internet. But guess what? Musk, as usual, had the coolest reply to the fuss around his shirtless photos. In the now-viral snaps, the SpaceX CEO is seen spending some leisure time on an expensive yacht named Zeus, buoying around in the Aegean Sea. The photos, sourced by Page Six, shows Musk sun-bathing on the yacht after taking a dip into the water.

One of the photos shows Musk, who is wearing a black bathing suit, being hosed down by his company on the yacht, Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel. Another photo captures Musk drying up with a towel, followed by one that shows the Tesla owner sipping on a cold beverage.

Take a look:

Within a day, Musk stumbled upon the viral pictures after a user with a handle named Teslaconomics shared the images and in the caption, wrote, “F**k yeah. I got my $ behind this man."

The Twitter user also shared a screenshot showing how media has been covering the shirtless photos of Elon Musk.

Reacting to the user’s Tweet, Musk hilariously wrote, “Hahaha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often…free the nip!" He mentioned that he is “already back in the factory."

Musk’s trip to Mykonos comes to light amid the legal tussle that Musk is in with Twitter. The micro-blogging platform has filed a lawsuit against Musk for backing out of the $44 billion acquisition.

Twitter claims that Musk is trying to tank the deal seeing the deterioration in the market value of Twitter’s share and that the acquisition is no longer serving his interest. Now, with the lawsuit, Twitter is trying to make the deal through and the trial at the court will begin on September 19.

