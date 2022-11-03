French Man Ditches Woman On 1st Date For Liking 'Gluten-Free Food, Non-Alcoholic Drinks'

People often find it difficult to carry forward a relationship. It may have several reasons, including communication barriers, lack of understanding, toxicity, or unacceptance of personality by your partner. From looks to personality and nature of a person, you consider a lot of factors to decide if they are fit for a relationship or not. But would you break up if you and your partner had different food choices? A French man ditched a woman on their first date because the woman preferred gluten-free food.

Renan Pacheco posted a video on TikTok explaining his date with a woman there. While ordering food from the menu, the man ordered something, but the woman seemed to pick something which was gluten-free and even mentioned it to the waiter taking their order.

Things were still tolerable for Renan until it was time to order wine. While Renan ordered wine, when he asked the woman if she would like a glass of wine too, she replied that she did not drink wine. This was it for Renan. He picked up his things and left the restaurant without even finishing the date with the woman.

While explaining the chain of events on the social media platform, the French man received mixed reactions from the users.

While many users were in support of the woman and questioned Renan’s manners and way of dealing with things, many supported his decision of leaving the date mid-way and fleeing the restaurant.

A user wrote – “You did the right thing brother!"

Another user commented – “I can understand gluten, but not even alcohol? It can’t work."

A lot of such funny stories have been shared earlier on social media platforms too. In a particular scenario, a person made the woman pay for the entire bill as he did not like how the date went.

