French Man Transforms Himself Into ‘Black Alien’ By Removing Nose, Upper Lip

In order to resemble a “black alien," a man from France named Anthony Loffredon removed his upper lip and chopped off two fingers on one hand to simulate a claw. In his journey to transform himself, he now had the skin of his forehead removed and got alien etched on it.

The 32-year-old man, who has been tattooed from head to toe to resemble a black extra-terrestrial, also had his nose removed. He informed certain local media sources that since his upper lip was removed, he has had problems speaking correctly.

The body modification enthusiast now fantasizes about removing his skin and replacing it with metal, as well as changing his limbs, legs, fingers, and the back of his skull.

Despite his unusual look, he claims to have no difficulty attracting members of the opposite sex.

According to Ladbible, the French resident had to travel to Spain to have his lips surgically removed. In France, the method is illegal. His bottom lip is still there, but the top section of what was formerly his lip looks like a cave converging at his nose (or where his nose used to be). His teeth are also now permanently visible.

He lives an open life on Instagram and shares his new thoughts about how he can change his body. He posts updates on his progress toward becoming the “black alien" with the phrase “black alien project evolution."

For a long time, the French man has been working on changing his entire body into a black extra-terrestrial. Among the changes are a cut tongue, a sliced nose, and implant-filled forearms. In the process, he also severed his lips and ears.

His entire body is tattooed, even the whites of his eyes, for maximum alien appearance. He also had his ears amputated. Dermal implants on his face emphasize the rough topography of an “alien face."

