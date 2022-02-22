French Town Goes Offline After Father Takes Down Internet to Limit Kids' Screen Time

A common concern that bothers almost every parent nowadays is that their kid spends too much time on the internet playing games and scrolling social media. In a bid to limit their screentime, parents often adopt various methods. However, a father in France went over the board and used a signal jammer to restrict his children’s internet use. Apparently, this not only blocked the signal of his kids’ smartphone but wiped out the entire town’s connectivity, as reported by Bleeping Computer. The matter came to light after a mobile carrier reported the connectivity issue to the Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR), which is a body responsible for managing the radioelectric spectrum in France.

According to a report by the ANFR, they looked into the matter and found something unusual which intrigued their investigators. It was observed that the connectivity issue always occurred before midnight and used to last till around 3 am every day of the week.

Upon further investigation, the officials discovered that a signal jammer was being used to disrupt the connectivity. Using sophisticated equipment, the investigators then traced back the jamming signal to a house and discovered a multi-band jammer that was capable of neutralizing both WiFi and mobile telephony.

It was learnt that the jammer was installed by a father who wanted to restrain his teenagers from using smartphones during bedtime. Reportedly, his kids had become addicted to social media and other applications especially due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The father then consulted some forums and came up with this unusual idea of using jammers.

However, the use of such jammers is prohibited in France. And since the father caused connectivity issues to the whole French town of Messanges, he will be facing legal proceedings for both the possession and use of the device. He can now face up to 6 months imprisonment and a €30,000 fine. Moreover, the ANFR requested the public prosecutor that the jammer be handed over to police or seized by the authorities.

