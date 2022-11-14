French Woman Gets New Nose Grafted On Her Face; Know How It Was Done

Surgeons in France recently grew a new nose on a woman’s arm before successfully grafting it onto her face. The patient, hailing from Toulouse, lost a large part of her nose in 2013 due to being treated for nasal cavity cancer, using radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

According to a report by Standard, the woman had faced a lot of difficulties due to spending years living without the organ, enduring a failed attempt at reconstructing the organ using skin flap grafting. She also reportedly faced problems in wearing facial prosthetics. However, the groundbreaking procedure has helped her gain a new nose that was first grown on her forearm using cutting-edge technology.

The custom-made biomaterial was 3D printed into a shape based on images of her nose before the cancer treatment. The nose-like structure was first implanted on her arm where the skin taken from her temple was grown over it.

After resting on her arm for two months, the nose was finally transplanted onto the woman’s face in September of this year. The procedure was done using microsurgery, where the surgeons connected blood vessels in the arm skin to blood vessels in the woman’s face.

In a statement, the medics said, “After 10 days of hospitalization and three weeks of antibiotics, the patient is doing very well."

The surgery to attach the tailor-made invention was carried out by the ear, throat and nose as well as the cervicofacial surgery teams from the Toulouse University Hospital and the Claudius Regaud Institute. And, it took place at the Toulouse-Oncopole University Cancer Institute.

The hospital stated that this type of reconstruction was the first of its kind and had never been performed before on such a fragile and “poorly vascularized area". They said that it “was made possible thanks to the collaboration of the medical teams with the company Cerhum, a Belgian manufacturer of medical devices specializing in bone reconstruction."

They also added saying the new technique has made it possible to overcome the limitations of other techniques.

