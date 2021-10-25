'The One Where We Say Goodbye': Gunther From 'Friends' Dies of Cancer, Fans Pay Tribute

James Michael Tyler, who played the beloved Gunther on popular television show ‘Friends’, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, and tributes from fans and the industry are pouring in. Gunther was the manager at the iconic Central Perk coffee shop, the favourite haunt of the gang. A statement released by the family as quoted by news outlet TMZ said, “Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband. If you met him once you made a friend for life." Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel whom Gunther loved, penned a heartfelt post on Instagram. She posted the scene where Gunther confesses his love for Rachel before she leaves New York.

The official Twitter account of “Friends" wrote, “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Take a look at how fans are paying tributes.

Although Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, he only announced it in June this year during an NBC interview. He was conspicuous by his absence in the studio during the Friends reunion and made an appearance via Zoom. Later he told the ‘Today’ show that he didn’t want to bring a ‘downer’ by revealing his diagnosis on the special episode.

