From CA to Cop: Daughter of Construction Labourer Quits Corporate Job to Serve People

Having faced poverty and inequality as the daughter of a mason, who worked as a construction labourer, why would you leave your career as a chartered accountant at an audit firm which would eventually pay in lakhs per month to join the village secretariat as police officer in East Godavari district, earning Rs 13,000 a month? Muchakarla Mallika, 26, from Hyderabad, has a clear answer: “To serve your people, so they don’t face the same hurdles as you."

Growing up in a poor household, doing the chartered accountancy (CA) course didn’t come easy for Mallika. Having cleared the CA exam, she joined as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) in an audit firm in Madhapur of Hyderabad. However, she felt she wasn’t doing enough for people like her and took the decision to quit the articleship in 2019.

Advertisement

“Although money is important, it is not everything in life. I wanted to serve my village. I have faced a lot of hurdles from my childhood. Others should not face it. I felt police work was the best way to help people," Mallika said.

Her parents, however, were not happy with the decision. “Initially, we were unhappy. After her studies, she was beginning to earn Rs 40,000 a month, which would have gone up further. But she wanted to do something for society. We never opposed her decision," said Mallika’s father Dalayya.

As she waited for them to give in, Mallika started to prepare for state public service commission examinations. She returned as a village police officer (the equivalent of constable) at Chakradwarabandham village secretariat of Rajanagaram Mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

After joining the job at her district, Mallika said she couldn’t have been happier. Mallika recently got accolades from her seniors for clearing 60 cases in the village. “Mallika is very dedicated and does lot of ground work. She is doing best to fulfil all tasks given to village police officers. She is an inspiration to the villagers," said Aiswarya Rastogi, superintendent of police, Rajamahendravaram Rural Police to News18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.