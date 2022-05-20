From Kids To Adults, Why Everyone Wants To Pop Bubble Wrap

Ever wondered why you feel like bursting a bubble wrap soon after it lands in your hand? And, the reason behind this directly links to psychology. Yes, it is a scientific thing. Needless to say, bubble wrap is addictive, and one does not want to let it go.

In today’s lifestyle, many suffer from issues like depression, anxiety, and stress. According to psychology, when a person is under stress, he/she gets a lot of comfort in holding small spongy things and that’s why a stress ball plays an important role in easing stress and simultaneously calming down the stressed muscles.

Squeezing a stress ball makes your muscles and nerves strong. The same logic also sits on bursting bubble wrap. When a person bursts the bubble wrap, his/her mind gets relaxed. And, one keeps on feeling the uncontrollable urge to pop one after the other.

At the same time, when somebody, dealing with stress and depression, bursts bubble wrap, it distracts their mind for a while. Forgetting all the tension and troubles of life for some time, the whole attention of the person is fixed on bursting the bubble wrap.

That’s why even if a person’s hand falls on a bubble wrap, then he/she starts focusing only on bursting them and forgets everything else. So, now you know why from kids to adults, everybody feels the urge to pop bubble wrap.

