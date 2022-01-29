From Mumbai Slums to Microsoft, This Woman Made Her Dream Life Come True

When a woman steps out and does something great, she opens doors for many others who have various liabilities which are not letting them grow. One such inspiration is Shaheena Attarwala, who was raised from Mumbai slums, and now sits in the lavish office of Microsoft as Product Design Manager. She has achieved the position she is in all because of her dedication and hard work. Shaheena used to live in Darga Galli slum. Her family moved from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai. She spent a very hard life facing financial issues at home. Her father used to sell essential oils. In a series of tweets, she shared the story of her life. Shaheena said that her journey in life was tough and she got to experience things which she never dreamt of. She saw gender biasness, sexual harassment and harsh living conditions. However, all the difficulties inspired her to do something better in life.

In a conversation with NDTV, Shaheena shared how she thought of joining the line of technology. As quoted by NDTV, she said, “I believed that computers could be a great leveller, that anyone who was sitting in front of it would have opportunities."

Further, she said, “I chose to pursue a career in design because the design made me believe that possibilities exist and things can change and technology is that tool to change."

In school, her family could not afford having a computer at home and her father had to borrow money to send Shaheena to a computer class. She saved money by not having lunch and walking home. Her hard work paid off when last year she joined Microsoft and her family finally got out of the slums and moved to a beautiful apartment with ventilation and greenery.

She recently revealed that her slum home got featured in the Netflix documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires – India. Taking to Twitter, she shared a screenshot from the Netflix original showing her old home in the cluster of Mumbai slums.

Remembering her old home, she wrote in the post, “The Netflix series 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ captures a birds-eye view of the slum in Bombay I grew up in before moving out alone in 2015 to build my life. One of the homes you see in the photos is ours."

Her story is going viral and inspiring many to believe in their dreams and just put their 100% in whatever they do.

