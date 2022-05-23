From Street Candle Seller to Tycoon: This Visually-impaired Man's Story is Awe-inspiring

Dr Bhavesh Bhatia, a visually-impaired entrepreneur who had appeared on TV show Satyameva Jayate, has gone viral after Official Humans of Bombay shared his story on their Instagram page. Dr Bhatia is a well-known entrepreneur who has received various accolades. His story of founding a company fighting all odds has been inspiring many all around the world. The entrepreneur, who was born with retina macular degeneration and had little vision growing up. His mother was his pillar of support who encouraged him to fight challenges. However, she passed away from cancer and Dr Bhatia was buried under debt. He started doing odd jobs and learnt candle making at National Association for the Blind. He then started selling candles in front of a church in Mahabaleshwar. It was here that he met his wife who came as a customer.

After many failed attempts, he managed to secure a loan from a bank and established a candle-making company, Sunrise Candles. Today, he employs 3,470 visually impaired persons in his company. He has also taken part in Paralympic games and won 114 medals. Learn more about him here:

Advertisement

People were awed by his grit and imagination. Here are a few of the comments:

“Now that is a perfect life!! More power and respect to you sir and to your mother."

“Such real stories give so much of hope!! Kudos to you sir."

Dr Bhavesh Bhatia has received three national awards from the President of India. The website of Sunrise Candles says: “Today, at 72 manufacturing units, Sunrise Candles has been able to provide skill development training, employment and self employment opportunities to 9700+ Divyang, person with disabilities and ‘special’ people, motivated them, support them to stand on their own feet and also support their families."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.