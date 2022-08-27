'Full of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino

The San Diego Zoo has welcomed a new member in their southern white rhino habitat. The baby southern white rhino was born on August 6, however, the US-based zoo waited about two weeks to reveal the big news to the world alongside an adorable video of the newborn playing in its enclosure.

The video begins with the calf running wild, in the next second it is seen rolling in the mud. If the video is anything to go by, the baby rhino appears to be jovial alongside his family members. The calf was conceived naturally at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Centre at the zoo, as per the New York Post. The San Diego Zoo in a statement lauded the mother Livia’s maternal instincts by calling her attentive and protective of her calf.

“Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy, confident, and full of energy, and that Livia is an excellent mother, very attentive and protective of her offspring," said the Zoo to the portal. The calf isn’t named as of yet, reportedly, the zoo will likely reveal the name on the occasion of World Rhino Day on September 22. Watch the video of the calf below:

https://twitter.com/sandiegozoo/status/1561846174000226305

The clip has amassed thousands of views. Animal lovers from all across the world are hailing the video as cute, adorable, pretty and awesome. A user wrote, “Congratulations! Welcome to the world little one, you have no idea how incredibly important and special you are!"

https://twitter.com/JulieMiller171/status/1561951548657188864

Another said, “Omg so cute! Brightens my day! Hopefully, he’ll grow up to be a healthy big rhino and will have a long life."

https://twitter.com/katcsyx/status/1561956064844779520

The arrival of the little one is considered significant as it contributes majorly to the zoo’s goal of restoring the population of white rhinos. The committee aims to impregnate rhinos like Livia through artificial means to save the population of northern white rhinos, who as per IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species are critically endangered and will soon possibly go extinct.

According to New York Post, only two female northern white rhinos are alive at the moment, who cannot reproduce naturally.

