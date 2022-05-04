Funeral Takes Unexpected Turn in Peru after Woman to be Buried is Found Alive

A group of mourners in Peru were in for a shock when the coffin of a dead person made a knocking sound from the inside. What was presumed to be a normal funeral turned out to be absolutely dramatic when the person inside the coffin was found to be alive.

A funeral was conducted on April 26 for Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca who was pronounced dead after being involved in a dreadful car crash which led to her brother-in-law’s death and the nephews getting severely injured, reported Metro UK. The accident took place on the Chiclayo-Picsi Road in Lambayeque city.

Later, a funeral was organised for people to pay their final respects to Rosa. During the procession when the coffin in which Rosa was placed was lifted onto the mourners’ shoulders, strange knocking sounds were heard from it. When the family lowered the coffin and opened it, they were absolutely shocked to see Rosa still alive and gasping for air.

Advertisement

She was seen sweating and looking at everyone. The family rushed Rosa to Referential Hospital Ferrenafe where she was found to have weak signs of life. She was then put on life support, following which her health condition worsened and she died a few hours later.

Juan Segundo Cajo, the cemetery caretaker said about the incident: “[She] opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police."

The family and relatives are accusing the medical team at the Lambayeque Regional Hospital, where she was first treated, of negligence. They suspect that she might have been in a coma after the accident that led the doctors to pronounce her dead. The police are currently investigating what happened at the Lambayeque Regional Hospital. Meanwhile, the three nephews who were severely injured continue to recover but remain in a serious condition.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.