Gajar Ka Halwa Momos Made With Gulab Jamun, Kalakand is New Dish Nobody Ordered

Vegetarian, non-vegetarian, steamed, fried or tandoori - Momos happen to be the favourite snack of people all across the country. A bizarre momo video that has gone viral shows a man making a giant momo using gajar ka halwa, gulab jamun and kalakand and this has left the netizens in complete shock. In the video, the man can be seen adding sweet dishes to the momos dough. This is not the first time that a momo dish is being experimented but the netizens, with their reactions, have made sure that they don’t want anyone to mess with their favourite snack. “Gajar ka halwa? Good!..Gulab Jamun?…Good!..Laddoo? Good!..All inside a momo?? Benefit of the doubt….The finishing touch with chocolate sauce dip?..nope too much!…I’ll be right back after puking," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is gross. It’s the propaganda of momo haters to destroy the taste."

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 54K views.

Meanwhile, a man from West Bengal, who wanted to sell momos in Faridabad but couldn’t find a space, creatively uses his cycle to sell the street food. We all have witnessed street food like gol gappe and bhel being sold on cycles, but we have hardly come across anyone selling momos on a cycle. The creative thinking of the momo seller has given rise to a makeshift cycle-momo shop which is a compact and functional system. Obviously, the man can’t carry the stove on his cycle, so he carries hot momos within the steamer, which is in a bucket with a label on it, “Garam Momos" (hot momos).

On the handles of his cycle, the man carries all the required things. On one of the handles, he hangs the much loved spicy red chutney in a milk can, along with the jar of mayonnaise. And on the other handle, he hangs a bag that carries all the things required to serve the dish like disposable plates. This is not all. In a bid to avoid litter on the streets, he also carries dustbin bags for people and it appears that he has thought everything through.

