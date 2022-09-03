'Gajra Cafe' Run by LGBTQ+ Community All Set to Serve Lost Cuisines in Vadodara

In an effort towards the upliftment of the LGBTQ+ community, ‘Gajra Cafe’, was launched on Friday at Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (SMCSU) in the city. Run by members of the community, the initiative is supported by royal Gaekwads and SMCSU. The café is the first of its kind in the state. The café is currently in the trial-run stage. It is set to serve serve authentic delicacies of Gujarat and Maharashtra to the foodies of Vadodara. After the trial run, the café is expected to open later this year.

“The café has started with a two-day trial to gauge the response from people. It will serve authentic delicacies prepared in small houses- dishes that are not found easily. We want to bring these types of tastes to the foodies and also give an important platform to the LGBTQ+ community. We want to run this café to help the community find its way to the mainstream, foster a good atmosphere and inclusivity in society," said Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, trustee and Vice President, SMCSU.

Maya Urmila Koli from Lakshya trust praised this initiative and the platform to the LGBTQ+ community given by the SMCSU. She said that the café is one of a kind where the community will be on the frontline. The café will serve some lost cuisines, too. It would empower the community and also help them get to the mainstream and change the mentality of society towards them, she said.

Private institutions in Vadodara impart training to the members of the community in beverages, hospitality, food service and cooking under the project initiated by the trust.

Radhika Raje said that the idea was to join this community in a professional way and help them get to the mainstream. Once they interact with people coming to the café, it would help in changing the attitude towards the community, she hoped.

Raje learnt about the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community during the outbreak of Covi-19, when she distributed ration to them. She then decided to aid them in coming into the mainstream and empower them at a professional level.

SMCSU also initiated a project wherein women are being trained in driving so that they can work in public transport.

