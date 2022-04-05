'Game-changer': Kenya Holds First Ever All-women Motor Rally to Break Bias

Kenya organised and successfully held its first-ever all-women motor rally championship on March 27 in Nairobi, the capital of the country. The event saw eight teams, all-female, ranging from professional to amateurs, of drivers and navigators competing against each other for the title. The rally organised by the recently formed Lionesses Rallying Club was titled ‘Lioness Rally' and was held at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Rallying Track. The rally was captured in a clip by Reuters and shows the winners of the event, driver Maxine Wahome, and navigator Safina Khan, who defeated the team driven by Natasha Tundo by a close margin of 13 seconds to secure the winning position. The video also features Maxine sharing her vision of the path forward from the first-ever all-female motor rally. “Let’s see where we go from here. At least now we can see people are more interested. There are a lot of spectators,” said Maxine.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In an interview with KTN News Kenya, Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of the Lioness Rally Club and one of the participants in the rally, said, “I believe we have broken the bias and it is a game-changer in the east sub-Saharan countries for women in motorsports.” Lisa explained how the event is something that has never ever been done before in the country. It is because the event consisted of all-female participants ranging from drivers to navigators to crew to marshalls. “Even the security is all women,” she said.

The event has opened the gates of hope for the Kenyan women to witness the event proliferate on national and even international levels. Shining some light on the path ahead, Lisa said, “Hopefully this is the beginning of many all-female rallies in the country. And we pray and hope that many other women will come and join us.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.