'Game Hai': Indian Fan Praising Pakistan's World Cup Victory is a Win For Cricket

As social media turned warzone after Pakistan finally managed to break its World Cup jinx by beating team India by 10 wickets, fans of both teams were seen hurling abuse, banter, and exchanging barbs. However, a video has surfaced that seems to salvage cricket from the collective mudslinging. Shared on Facebook by a user named Shahzad Sherali Ladak, a wholesome video of an Indian fan is being dubbed by many as a win for Cricket the game. In the short clip, the person behind the camera asked the Indian fan, presumably on the day of the match and after India’s loss, why he was smiling. The fan is then seen asking, “Kyun nahi muskuraye? Hum nahi muskurayenge toh kaun muskurayega?" (“Why shouldn’t I smile? If we don’t smile, who will?") When further questioned on how he could be happy despite the ten-wicket loss, he states that “it’s a game". He then went on to praise the Pakistan team’s game.

The unidentified Indian fan stated that he had wished for the Pakistan team to get better at its game. He said they played well at the match, and that the game will be fun only when the opposing team would improve. He also distances himself from the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad. The person behind the camera tries to broach a comparison between Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli, to which the man replies that a comparison between the two is not possible. “Babar is an upcoming player, Virat is an established one. You cannot compare. But Babar is a good player," he says. He adds that Babar is an upcoming star for the Pakistan team.

Advertisement

Many Facebook users were moved by the video. “Great we should know that it is just a game (sic)," one commented, while another wrote, “On that day cricket wins…(sic)". Many called him a true Cricket fan, with others saying that more such fans were needed on both sides. The exchange becomes poignant as it comes in the wake of the social media storm. On Sunday, Pak skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register a convincing win over their neighbours. The Men in Green remained unbeaten in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after they held nerves and chased down New Zealand’s sub-par score of 134 with eight deliveries to spare on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.