Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Festive Mood on Twitter as Ganpati Gets Grand Welcome

Ganesh Chaturthi has struck a festive mood among people and social media platforms are reflecting the same. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India and many cities across the country have been decked up for the occasion. Mumbai, which sees grand festivities every year, unveiled its famous Ganesha idols earlier during the week. Several Ganesha processions were held and the Chinchpokli Chintamani idol has also already been unveiled.

On Twitter, people are sharing photos and videos of idols being unveiled, people gathering for festivals as well as smaller Pujas being held at local pandals.

On Monday, the first look of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ was unveiled in Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’, located in Putlabai Chawl, is the most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrantly celebrated festivals in India. Huge pandals are erected to worship Lord Ganesha and the 10 days see a hoard of devotees coming and offering sweets and other things to God. Lord Ganesha was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31.

It starts on Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Ganeshotsav, the festival is celebrated across the nation with great vigour. The festival holds great importance among all Hindu festivals and is celebrated auspiciously in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

