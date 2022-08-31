Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: IFS Official Shares Image of 1,100-year-old Ganesh Idol in Bastar

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India and the festivities are often grand in scale. For instance, the famous Lalbaugcha Raja or the Chinchpokli Chintamani idols in Mumbai. The festival holds great importance among all Hindu festivals and is celebrated auspiciously in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Elaborating on the same, Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan took to his official Twitter handle and shared an image of the 1100 year old Ganesha idol in Bastar. “The idol, made during the time of Nagvanshi dynasty, is placed atop a ‘dhol’ shaped hill that lies 14 km inside the forest," he wrote in the caption. Have a look:

Established atop the Dholkar hill in Dantewada, the statue was made during the reign of the Nagvanshi dynasty. Apart from the seren atmosphere which surrounds it, the idol is also known for its story.

It is worshipped as a saviour by the local Bhogami tribals, who consider themselves the descendants of the female priests of Dholkal. If myths are to be believed, the hill is the site of a battle between Lord Ganesha and the seer Parashuram. Amid the battle, Ganesha’s tooth was broken and fell here.

Meanwhile, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, known for his grand and innovative sculptures, has made a special Ganesh sculpture this Ganesh Chaturthi. Pattnaik’s sand Ganesh idol is made of 3,425 sand laddoos and some flowers. Laddoos are one of the bhogs offered to Lord Ganesha. The sand artist created his sculpture on the Puri beach in Odisha.

In another innovative celebration this year, Ganesh idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style in some of the pandals of Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with maximum enthusiasm for their biggest festival. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style.

