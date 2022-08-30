Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Rainn Wilson Shares Ganpati Stories on His Instagram

‘The Office’ alum Rainn Wilson has taken to his Instagram handle and shared stories of Ganpati from an Indian TV show. This comes just a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, which is believed to be the day when Lord Ganesha was born. In the visuals shared by Wilson, an animated Bappa can be seen travelling on his mouse. He used a large Indian bandicoot rat as his vehicle. It symbolises Ganesha’s ability to overcome anything to get what he wants.

Here are a few visuals from his stories:

Meanwhile, celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi for the next 10 days have begun with great zeal and joy. The preparations for the grand celebration have been in full swing. Throughout Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees dress up in new clothes, throng pandals and Lord Ganesha’s temples to offer prayers and relish delicious foods. The Ganeshotsav usually falls in August or September. This year, Vinayak Chaturthi is on August 31 and Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9, according to the Hindu calendar.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati used sandalwood paste to create Ganesha in absence of Lord Shiva to guard her while she takes a bath. When Lord Shiva tried to enter the hall where she was bathing, he was stopped by Ganesha and they both got into an argument.

Being an obedient son, Ganesha respected his mother’s orders and didn’t allow Lord Shiva to enter the hall. This enraged Lord Shiva and he separated Ganesha’s head from his body. After seeing this, Goddess Parvati transformed into her Kali avatar and threatened to destroy the universe in anger.

Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises Ganesha’s rebirth and represents new beginnings. In the 10-day-long celebration, devotees worship the god of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity before beginning any significant work.

