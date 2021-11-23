'Ganja Company': Twitter is 'Blazing' With Memes After Amazon Marijuana Scandal

Amazon did not (puff, puff) pass the vibe check. Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh busted an online marijuana sale racket on Saturday that led to the arrest of two and seizure of 20 kilograms of contraband. It was revealed that the accused operated the racket through leading e-commerce firm Amazon, which was getting two-thirds of the profits generated. Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI, “On a tip-off, we arrested Kallu Pawaiya (30) and dhaba owner Brijendra Tomar (35) from Bhind Gwalior Road on Saturday and recovered 20 kilograms of marijuana. Kallu used to source the marijuana from Vishakhapatnam through a reputed international e-commerce firm to Gwalior, Bhopal, Kota, Agra and other areas of the country. Brijendra helped him in the business."

Desis seemed to be quite amused by the news of the alleged marijuana racket on Amazon as ‘Ganja Company’ started trending on Twitter and members flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes and reactions.

Following the arrests, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded immediate action from the Centre and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against Amazon “since it acted as seller, collected money, posted on their website, earned commission". According to CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, Amazon should have done a KYC of the seller before registering them.

