Garba Fever Grips Mumbai Local as Women Break Into The Dance on Train

As Navratri fever takes over India, videos of people performing Garba have swamped the internet. Throughout the nine-day festivities, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Amid all the clips of people performing Garba across the country, from kitchens to roads, the latest one to go viral on Twitter shows a group of women dancing inside a Mumbai local train.

In the video shared by a Twitter account, a group of women can be seen performing Garba in a circle inside the woman’s coach of the Mumbai local. They can be also heard free-spiritedly singing and enjoying their moment. The other commuters were also enjoying the performance as well.

The user penned the caption of the video, “Mumbai local create moments. Now, in yesterday’s 10.02 am ac local from Kalyan. Fun has no limit."

Advertisement

The Twitterati cannot stop gushing about the video. One of the users wrote, “Moments like these make the ride all more magical."

Another one quipped and said, “Itna space hai local me."

Someone commented, “We don’t play Garba the whole year. iT IS only 9 days in a year. In train, we don’t get space to stand properly. But if the train is empty why not little fun?"

Another one users, “This is what makes Mumbai a special place, people will create and find joy even in the most unexpected places."

Advertisement

The video has garnered 2.95 lakh views since it was uploaded.

The video has garnered 2.95 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Social media has ample videos of people partaking in the festivities, even in unlikely places. From a group dancing at a sub-zero temperature in Ladakh to a lady dancing to the Garba beat in the kitchen while making Indian flatbread.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here