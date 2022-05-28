Gateway of India to Menara Kuala Lumpur, Monuments Go Upside Down With 'Stranger Things' Twist

The penultimate season of the sci-fi drama, Stranger Things, is finally streaming on Netflix. While some eager fans have finally gotten the much-needed respite and are binging the first volume of the show, many are carving out a window in their busy schedule to watch it.

Netflix made sure that the release of the new season becomes as drool-worthy as it can. In attempts of leaving no stones unturned, Netflix turned them “upside down." Across the globe, some of the most popular landmarks and monuments featured rifts and portals to the upside down world. From Bondi Beach in Australia to the Empire State Building in New York, from Shoreditch in London to Gateway of India in Mumbai, places were painted in shades of Stranger Things.

Announcing the promotional campaign in a blog, Netflix wrote, “The news comes more than 30 years after precocious young laboratory test subject Eleven tore open a portal to the Upside Down and unleashed chaos in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Now, for the first time, the entire world is witnessing these rifts – and monsters – popping up on landmarks around the world. Concerning? A little. Spectacular? Undeniably."

Take a look at how Netflix brought Stranger Things to life around the world.

Here’s the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Here’s the Empire State Building.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeCsm5Xg8z1/

The Wawel Royal Castle in Poland was next in line.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeCaRy5MZhj/

Is Demogorgon ready to pop out on Bondi Beach?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeCnc78rsAL/

These were a few places from the 15 iconic landmarks in 14 countries, including Menara Kuala Lumpur, Cologne Media Park, Germany, and Tokyo, Japan. The global rift event is one of the many marvellous campaigns that Netflix did for Stranger Things. Season 4, released on May 27, has created quite a buzz already on social media. The second volume of the penultimate season will be released on June 2.

