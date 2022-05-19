Gautam Gambhir's Wild Reaction After LSG's Epic Win Had KKR Fans Cracking the Same Joke

Gautam Gambhir, the former mainstay in Kolkata Knight Riders’ camp, celebrated the win of Lucknow Super Giants against KKR in the IPL 2022 thriller in the most animated manner. Gambhir, who now heads LSG as the coach, looked tense when KKR needed just 3 off 2 with hero Rinku Singh on strike. Marcus Stoinis managed to take wickets on the last two deliveries of the match, helping LSG book a berth in the playoffs in dramatic final moments. The camera then panned to the dugout area where Gambhir was seen in a fiery mode, throwing hi-fives all-around showing how much invested he was in LSG’s maiden journey in the cricket tournament.

As incredible as his reaction was, the fact that it came against KKR was not lost on anyone as IPL fans imagined Gambhir giving KKR a solid farewell by showing all the emotions buried inside him after the 2-run win.

Although LSG deservedly won the match, it was Rinku Singh’s late 40 off 15 that was hailed far and wide by viewers of the game. Chasing 210/0 posted by KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, KKR 208/8 in response.

