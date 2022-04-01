Home » News » Buzz » Gautam Gambhir's Epic Reaction After LSG Stun CSK in IPL 2022 Thriller is Now a Meme

Gautam Gambhir's Epic Reaction After LSG Stun CSK in IPL 2022 Thriller is Now a Meme

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir's happiness knew no bounds after LSG stunned Chennai Super Kings. (Twitter / Disney + Hotstar)
Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir's happiness knew no bounds after LSG stunned Chennai Super Kings. (Twitter / Disney + Hotstar)

Gautam Gambhir's passionate reaction after Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Chennai Super Kings was hailed widely by IPL fans on Twitter.

Advertisement
Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: April 01, 2022, 09:04 IST

Gautam Gambhir’s passion for the sport of cricket needs no introduction. The former Indian batter, who has now been assigned the duties to mentor IPL’s brand new franchise Lucknow Super Giants, was at his animated best after Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni chased down the target of 211 set by Chennai Super Kings like it was no biggie in a thrilling IPL 2022 clash on Thursday. The LSG chase began on a stunning note as openers KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) laid out the perfect foundation for the debuting franchise to stay in the hunt. Although the LSG wickets didn’t tumble, the asking rate did keep getting higher and higher after Robin Uthappa (50), Shivam Dube (49), Moeen Ali (35) helped Chennai Super Kings post a formidable total of 210. Seeing the incredible spirit shown by Lewis and Badoni in their maiden IPL victory, Gambhir, seated in the dugout, roared in celebration.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Of course, there were memes.

Lucknow Super Giants eventually sealed the victory with six wickets and three deliveries to spare. Chennai Super Kings, headed by Ravindra Jadeja, have now lost two in two.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: April 01, 2022, 09:04 IST