Gautam Gambhir's Epic Reaction After LSG Stun CSK in IPL 2022 Thriller is Now a Meme

Gautam Gambhir’s passion for the sport of cricket needs no introduction. The former Indian batter, who has now been assigned the duties to mentor IPL’s brand new franchise Lucknow Super Giants, was at his animated best after Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni chased down the target of 211 set by Chennai Super Kings like it was no biggie in a thrilling IPL 2022 clash on Thursday. The LSG chase began on a stunning note as openers KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) laid out the perfect foundation for the debuting franchise to stay in the hunt. Although the LSG wickets didn’t tumble, the asking rate did keep getting higher and higher after Robin Uthappa (50), Shivam Dube (49), Moeen Ali (35) helped Chennai Super Kings post a formidable total of 210. Seeing the incredible spirit shown by Lewis and Badoni in their maiden IPL victory, Gambhir, seated in the dugout, roared in celebration.

Of course, there were memes.

Lucknow Super Giants eventually sealed the victory with six wickets and three deliveries to spare. Chennai Super Kings, headed by Ravindra Jadeja, have now lost two in two.

