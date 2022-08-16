Generations Meet in Tamil Nadu: 500 Members of Same Family Celebrate Together

In a poignant event, five generations came together in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district during a 10-year campaign to raise awareness about the value of joint families. The celebrations featured singing and dancing right from the great grandfather to the great great grandchildren.

Urbanisation has significantly reduced the united family structure that characterised earlier modern times. However, in an event recently, a family of five generations met in Mayiladuthurai and highlighted the tradition of joint families, where many people who were born in the same family seven generations ago split off and relocated to various areas.

Viswalingam, who was the first generation resident of Ulutthukuppai near the Mayiladuthurai district since 1850, was the father of Ramasamy. He relocated to Keezaperumpallam village, where he maintained a grocery store and eventually attained the position of Mirasudar, after getting married to Meenakshi from Kanniyagudi. His family, which began with the late Ramasamy-Meenakshi couple’s second generation of five sons and one daughter, is currently in its seventh generation.

Being into a combined family structure from the second generation, many are landlords, working as government officials and few have gone abroad as businesspeople, while more than 450 people live in different places. Over the past ten years, they have connected with their relatives through social media and collectively realised the value of joint families.

Meanwhile, ‘The Ramasamy Meenakshi Generations Sangam’ ceremony took place at a private wedding hall in Mayiladuthurai. A total of 485 people- great grandparents, grandparents, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great grandsons- representing 27 families spanning five generations met at one location to talk with their kin. They displayed the living elder generations on stage and published a picture of their family tree.

Everyone at the ceremony was delighted by dances, singing and sports programs. Many took selfies, spoke warmly, and received blessings from the older generation. The combined family apparently enjoyed watching video footage that featured images of their ancestral home, various agricultural tools, used by the people from their generation long ago. An emotional event that educated the public on the importance of living as a joint family was captured in spectacular photography and drone footage of the generations cheerfully uniting together.

