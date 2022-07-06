'GentleMinions': Why is Gen-Z Turning Up in Suit-clad Groups to Watch 'Rise of Gru'?

Minions: The Rise of Gru hit the big screens after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and immediately gave rise to a sprawling trend. The #GentleMinions trend on Twitter and TikTok saw people dressing up in formal suits to go watch the movie. It went to the extent that Universal Pictures tweeted out: “To everyone showing up to ‘Minions’ in suits: we see you and we love you." Bill Hirst, a teenager in Sydney, Australia, was one of the first to take part in the trend on TikTok, as per a Variety report.

In fact, the GentleMinions have become started to spell trouble for some movie theatres, which have banned teenagers from turning up to watch the Gru movie in suits. Why are these teenagers doing this, you ask? As per New York Post, they’re emulating Gru, the animated film’s villain. The teenagers copy his hand motion, wear suits and cheer loudly when the film begins to play. Sometimes they also bring bananas.

As per The Mirror, staff at some cinema theatres have said that they suffered financial losses due to bad behaviour on part of the (not so) gentle-Minions and have had to issue refunds.

