George Bush Condemned 'Brutal' Invasion of Iraq in Awkward Freudian Slip. He Meant Ukraine.

Former US President George W Bush, while speaking in Dallas, made a verbal faux pas when he accidentally said “Iraq" instead of “Ukraine" while decrying Russia’s invasion of the latter country. He described it as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq", immediately realising the slip-up. “I mean, of Ukraine," he corrected himself immediately, adding under his breath, “Iraq, too," as per The Dallas Morning News. There was laughter from the audience after Bush pinned the mistake on his age, 75.

“The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations. And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine," Bush was quoted as saying in The Dallas Morning News report. He was speaking at an event at his presidential center at Southern Methodist University.

Bush’s slip-up, which many social media users considered “Freudian", made way for him to be criticised by the general public on Twitter in good measure.

Bush, during the event, described Ukraine President Zelenskky as “the 21st century Churchill" and also called him a “good little guy".

