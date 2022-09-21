Georgia Woman Finds Cash In Her Lunchbox, Reports It To The Police

Imagine a scenario where you need some money. You go to a restaurant to have a regular breakfast or lunch and suddenly, you find Rs 40,000 cash on your food platter. What do you do with it? Do you take it, leave it or report it to the police so that the cash can be returned to its rightful owner? Greed sometimes takes over the best of us and we end up making the wrong choices. However, a woman has defied all odds by showing an unmatched level of honesty by reporting to the police $543, which she found in her KFC sandwich box.

The incident happened on September 14, in the city of Jackson, Georgia in the USA where a woman named Mrs Joann Oliver was having a KFC sandwich for lunch when she found the $543.10 (about Rs 43,373). The Jackson Police Department explained the incident on Facebook with a photograph of Joann.

Advertisement

Joann had gone to the local KFC outlet to grab some lunch during her break and went back to the office to have it. As soon as she opened the box and took out the sandwich, she found the cash. She then called the local police and on further investigation, the officers found out that the cash was the daily deposit of the restaurant and had accidentally been placed in her box.

Top showsha video

The Jackson PD were all praises for Joann and wrote, “Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing but she saved the manager’s job. Mrs. Oliver, thank you for reminding us that we have amazing Citizens in Jackson and it’s people like you that make us great!"

A WSB TV report revealed that the outlet refunded her lunch value and gave her a free meal. She commented, “If you don’t do the right thing it’s going to come back on you. I mean It wasn’t mine. I didn’t need to keep it. I’ll get mine in the future."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here