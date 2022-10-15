German Electric Car Does 0 to 100kmph in Mere 1.46 Seconds, Zooms into Record Books

A car designed by a team of students from the University of Stuttgart in Germany has set the world record for the fastest-accelerating electric car. The Foerderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V. accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.461 seconds. As mentioned on the Guinness World Record official website. The world record was verified at Robert Bosch Campus on September 23. This makes it the third time the University of Stuttgart has achieved this feat.

The GreenTeam broke the record for the first time in 2012. They achieved an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 2.681 seconds. However, teams from the Netherlands and Switzerland broke the record since then. The Stuttgart team managed to set a new record again in 2015, this time at 1.779 seconds. But the Swiss team got back on top in 2016, with a new time of 1,461 seconds.

Here is the video:

Commenting on the feat, Professor Wolfram Ressel, rector of the varsity said, “The University of Stuttgart is proud that the GreenTeam has succeeded in setting a new record for the acceleration of e-vehicles. I’m really excited about what our students have accomplished. Studying at university not only means acquiring theoretical knowledge but also being able to apply it in practice. The GreenTeam’s commitment is an excellent example of how knowledge transfer can succeed."

The first chairman of the GreenTeam, Pavel Povolni, also expressed excitement over bringing the world record back to Germany.

The driver of the e-car, Diogo Silva, said, “It was exhausting, but a unique experience and it was definitely worth the hard work."

A team of 20 members and the associated support association prepared for almost a year to break the world record. The electric car was designed and built in the students’ own workshop on Campus Vaihingen. Weighing just under 145 kilograms, the e-vehicle can produce a maximum output of 180 kilowatts on the road. The car can achieve a peak acceleration of 2.5g, roughly the same force astronauts experience when a rocket re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

