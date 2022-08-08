German Hotel Sees Jump in Job Applications after Offering Free Tattoos, Haircut

From offering holidays to insurance plans, companies around the world adopt different strategies to attract the best employees and bolster their workforce with. But, a German hotel group has managed to stand out with its ingenious scheme. It is offering free tattoos, piercings or haircuts to new recruits if they stay in the company for at least six months, reported CNN. The company, Ruby Hotels, kicked off its unconventional scheme in June and the efforts seemed to have yielded results.

Just after a month of launching the scheme, Ruby Hotels witnessed a surge in job applications with more and more employees willing to join the company. Although the scheme was launched during the summer holiday period in Europe, there was a 25 percent increase observed in the job applications received by the hotel group.

Advertisement

Highlighting the results of the plan Uta Scheurer, Ruby’s vice president of human resources told CNN, “Given the shortage of staff in the hotel industry across Europe, this is a very satisfactory result." According to Scheurer, the scheme is intended to catch the attention of the job seekers but is also aimed at inducting employees who are the best fit for the role.

Scheurer, who too sports some tattoos, insisted that the company is more inclined towards people with personalities and that is what they were trying to communicate by offering free tattoos. The company will be handing out up to $511 (approx. Rs 40,638) to recruits to get new ink, piercing or a haircut as per their wish. However, they will have to complete six months of employment in the company to avail of the benefits.

Highlighting the significance of tattoos or piercings, Scheurer said that they are very personal and are “different for everyone, emotional for everyone". She shared that many who applied for the role wanted free tattoos over piercing and haircuts. With the success of the scheme, the firm has now decided to expand it and will now be providing tattoos also to an existing employee who helps hire a new one.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here