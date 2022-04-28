German Man Discovers Rs 1.2 crore in Second-hand Kitchen Cabinet Bought on eBay

A man in Germany got a lot more than what he paid for after finding £126,000 or Rs 1.2 crore in a second-hand cabinet that he bought online. Thomas Heller, who works as a social housing worker, bought the kitchen shelves from the house sale of an elderly couple in Hale, east Germany. The 50-year-old managed to get a great deal on eBay and was able to bring the asked price down to £203 (approx Rs 19,480) from £253 (approx Rs 24,270), as reported by Daily Mail.

However, just days after buying the oak veneer cupboards, Heller discovered two cash boxes inside them. To his surprise, the boxes contained nearly £130,000 in cash together. “One was open and a lot of €100 bills were looking at me," said Heller.

Although Heller had won an unexpected jackpot, he did not find it appropriate to keep the money. Heller took the cupboard to local police and informed them about his find. He said that the police opened another locked shelf in it and found even larger bills in an envelope. “Two hundred, five hundred," he added.

Knowing that the cash belonged to someone else, the police apprised the district court about the matter and started looking for the rightful owner. According to police spokesperson Astrid Kucta, “The kitchen came from a household liquidation by an elderly couple from Halle," reported Daily Mail.

As police probed further, it was revealed that a 91-year-old woman moved to a retirement home after her husband’s death and left the cash in the cupboard. Later, unaware of the stored money, the elderly woman’s grandson sold the cabinets which then eventually made their way to Heller.

Although Heller did not keep the money, pocketing it could have attracted jail time for him according to German law. But, because of a Good Samaritan clause, Heller will still get three percent of the discovered money which amounts to £3,784 or around Rs 3.6 lakh.

