German Man Finds Haribo's Lost Cheque Worth Rs 38 Crore, Offered Candy as 'Reward'

What reward would you expect for saving a company millions of dollars? Haribo offered six bags of gummy bears as a reward to a German man. Anouar saw a paper fluttering across the floor of a train station in Frankfurt and decided to pick it up, The Independent reported. He was shocked to find out the piece of paper was a cheque for the German confectionery company Haribo worth $4.7 million (over ₹38 crore). The 38-year-old contacted Haribo to let them know he had the cheque in his possession. The company asked him to destroy the cheque and send them a picture of proof.

Once Anouar destroyed the cheque and sent the photo as proof, Haribo sent him six bags of gummy tears as a reward. However, the 38-year-old was not impressed by it. Fox Business cited his reaction from the German Tabloid, Bild and mentioned that Anouar said, “I thought that was a bit cheap." Especially since he thought he had just saved the company a huge sum of money.

Talking to Fox Business, a spokesperson for Haribo said that they were “very glad that Mr. Anouar got in touch" with them about the cheque. He added, “Whilst we recognised that this was a crossed cheque that could not be deposited by anyone but the company this was addressed to, we were grateful that Mr. Anouar took the time to contact us and we were pleased to share a sweet gesture with him as a thank you."

An incident like this in past occurred when a man was praised by social media for finding a bag full of thousands of dollars and returning it to its rightful owner. A 20-year-old Paramin man found the bag that belonged to Cornelius Campbell, a farmer. The cash was meant for paying his workers their wages and for supporting his family while organizing for the harvest. According to the Guardian, Cornelius was surprised when the young man called him to return the money and felt appreciative of the man’s actions. The good deed made him sure that it is not right to judge a book by its cover.

