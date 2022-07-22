German Shepherd Meets Golden Retriever Pup For the First Time, Watch Adorable Video

An adorable video of a German shepherd meeting a golden retriever for the first time is winning hearts on the internet. If you love animals and especially dogs, this video will definitely leave you awestruck. Even those who are not too fond, will not be able to keep their eyes off this cute clip featuring two new furry friends.

Shared by a Reddit account, the caption of the video read, “German Shepherd Puppy Meets Golden Retriever Puppy for the First Time!"

https://www.reddit.com/r/goldenretrievers/comments/w2j6ir/german_shepherd_puppy_meets_golden_retriever/?utm_term=1939171779&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_source=embed&utm_name=&utm_content=header

Advertisement

In the short clip, a woman can be seen walking inside a room holding a golden retriever pup in her arms. She then introduces it to a german shepherd sitting on a bed, who gets all excited in the anticipation of a new friend.

The puppies were first a little cautious of each other. But after a few minutes of taking rounds around each other, they became familiar and started playing together. The owner also later gave a soft toy to the puppies to play with.

From the time it was shared, the video has received over 5 thousand upvotes on Reddit and almost 100 comments. “GSD “I’m going to love him and squeeze him and call him George". GR “Heeeelp me"," reads one of the comments funnily describing the situation.

“Don’t do it! That’s the combination of dogs I have and there’s so much freaking hair! Everything in the house is a small portion of dog hair," warned a social media user. But another user countered it by saying, “But imagine hugging all that wonderful floof and playing with soft squishy doggos!!"

“Lil goofy introvert meets big goofy extrovert," another user said describing the personalities of the two puppies. The Reddit community which posted this video has over 2 lakh members. Their timeline is filled with lovely pictures of golden retrievers which every dog lover should check out.

Advertisement

Keywords: German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd Puppy, Golden Retriever Puppy, Cute Puppy Video, Puppies Meet For First Time

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.