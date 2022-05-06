German Woman Secretly Poked Holes in Partner's Condom and is Now Paying Price for it

A woman in Germany has been found guilty of sexual assault in what is being described as a case of criminal “stealthing." Before we proceed with what really happened, let’s understand what stealthing is. Stealthing occurs when a man secretly removes his condom during sexual intercourse, and his partner is not aware of it. Now, a German court found a woman guilty of sexual assault after she poked holes in her partner’s condoms without his knowledge. The incident happened in in the western German city of Bielefeld. Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that the woman has been handed over a six-month suspended sentence for purposefully damaging her partner’s condoms. However, it was not easy for the court to give the judgment, as it was unsure as to what to charge the woman with. Judge Astrid Salewski reportedly said, “We have written legal history here today."

Initially, the woman was being slapped with charges of rape but it was later reduced to sexual assault. The case is being termed “historic" because, for the first time a woman has been found guilty of “stealthing".

Advertisement

The 39-year-old was in a casual relationship with a 42-year-old man. The lovebirds met online last year and went on to have a casual, sexual relationship.

The relationship went south when the woman started to develop deeper feelings for her partner. She never expressed it to him as she knew that he didn’t wish to be in a committed relationship.

This is when she secretly poked holes in the condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand – with the intention of getting pregnant. She did not succeed in her plan.

Later, the woman messaged the man, saying that she believed she was pregnant. In the message, she even confessed that she had purposefully damaged his condoms.

The disappointed man went on to press criminal charges against her. Following this, the woman admitted that she attempted to manipulate him.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.