'Get Virgins Addicted to our Products': Japanese Food Chain MD Fired for Sexist Remarks

Japan’s one of the most popular fast-food firms, Yoshinoya, said that on Tuesday it had fired a top executive for reportedly suggesting a marketing strategy of getting “virgins addicted" to the company’s products. As per a report by news agency AFP, the company’s statement said that he had been fired for “extremely unacceptable words and deeds." Yoshinoya operates a chain of restaurants that serve cheap beef bowls in Japan and abroad. The firm, however, did not immediately confirm the exact comments made by managing director Masaaki Ito. He reportedly said that the firm should try to “get virgins addicted" to Yoshinoya’s food because “once men treat them to expensive meals they won’t eat beef bowls any more".

The remarks made by him were posted on social media by a person who claimed that he was an atendee at a university lecture where Ito spoke. He was fired after there was massive outrage on several social media sites. Former Japanese Communist Party lawmaker Saori Ikeuchi, taking to Twitter said that the remarks were “blatantly sexist" and “disgusting."

Many users also claimed that Ito appeared to be disparaging Yoshinoya’s food. “What’s equally incredible is how little pride and love he has for his company’s own products," one Twitter user wrote.

Japan somehow manages to remain in headlines for such bizarre news. Earlier, Sessho-seki aka ‘Killing Stone’ was recently discovered to have split open and cracked in half, believed by locals to have unleased evil into the world, according to a report in Daily Star.

You are not alone if you had never heard of Japan’s Sessho-seki before today. The ‘Killing Stone,’ which is thought to have housed the altered body of a powerful demonic soul for 1,000 years, is only now becoming known to the general public. However, the legend surrounding this stone is bizarre, and it has alarmed many superstitious individuals.

On March 5, the rock, that sits on an active volcano in Central Japan, not far from Tokyo, was found to be cracked in half. While the most common explanation would be natural weathering considering how old the rock is, the supernatural legend behind it does not convince one of such a simple reason

