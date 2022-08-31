Ghana Man, Trying To Steal Cubs, Mauled To Death By Lion

Whether it’s humans or animals, everyone is vigilant about their children. Recently, a man in Ghana was mauled to death by a lion after he tried to steal his cub. This tragic incident occurred on Sunday at the Accra Zoo in Ghana, when a security guard on patrol saw a man climb over a tall mesh fence and entered the area of a lion family. The victim first climbed a 10-foot fence and then again he climbed over another 20-foot one to enter the cage.

According to the people around, the unnamed man, nearly thirty years old, secretly entered the enclosure. This person, who came in the name of visiting the zoo, entered the enclosure after escaping from the eyes of people and was further mauled to death by the lion inside the cage.

According to the State Agency Forestry Commission, the intruder planned to steal two cubs. He was first spotted hopping a security fence at the zoo and making his way into a lion enclosure. A lion, a lioness, and their two cubs were inside at the time. The adult lion pounced on the man as soon as it spotted him entering their area.

Giving further details about the matter, the forest officials said that the person was at fault here. He entered the enclosure and was trying to steal their cubs in front of the lions. However, according to the report in the Daily Mail, the motive of the intruders has not been revealed yet.

They took out the body from the enclosure with great difficulty and kept it in the nearby morgue. At the same time, the police stated that they are further investigating the case. Efforts are being made to find out how the person reached the restricted area.

