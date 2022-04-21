Ghost Hunters Visited 'Haunted' 13th-century Castle in England and Heard This

WAH Paranormal, a group of ghostbusters, visited the famous Spofforth Castle in North Yorkshire, England to check if the castle is haunted as claimed by the locals. The castle was partly built in the 13th century and dismantled in the 17th century, the remains of which are still present on the site that is a heritage in the UK presently. The castle is believed to be haunted by a woman that gives off a bluish hue. The team, hence landed at the castle to see if the dilapidated property was indeed haunted. The group that had Andy Pollard, Wendy Whitehouse and Hayley Whitehouse found great results when they visited the castle, reported Yorkshire Live. Most of the evidence that they have captured is “mainly audio based".

The group has visited the castle twice and Andy said that the November 2021 visit turned out to be fruitful as they got “bits of EVP (electronic voice phenomena)" and they think that the voices are in French but are unable to understand what is the voice trying to say. “We went back about a month ago and towards the end of the video a woman says good-bye and it’s really clear…. A lot of visual stuff I don’t believe and think it’s a shadow, I have never seen a photo that has convinced me. But a lot of this audio is quite strange, I found it weird that other people have found stuff from the castle as well," he added.

Advertisement

The team also heard someone answering the question – “what part of the castle we are in?" with the word turret. They also heard a woman saying goodbye as they were leaving the castle. Although there were video captures, Andy believes the apparition to be a shadow rather than a ghost.

The people of Yorkshire believe that there’s a legend of the haunting of Spofforth Castle by the ghost of a white lady. Andy said that people have seen only half a body jumping from the top of a wall of the castle and disappearing as she reaches the ground.

Tags: Ghostbusters, Yorkshire, England

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.