'Ghost Image' of Passenger Aircraft Spotted in Australian Rainforest is Just Bizarre

‘Ghost Images’ on Google maps often tend to shake the conscience of internet users as there is simply no explanation to support the bizarre phenomenon. Simply put, ghost images are creepy photos of bizarre things that appear on Google maps that apparently do not exist in real life. They are often deemed as a glitch in the system which happens without any plausible explanation. One more instance of this phenomenon has now left social media users baffled, it is an eerie image of an aircraft.

According to a report by Metro, the passenger plane appears to be in the middle of a Australian rainforest. When the image is magnified, it seems to be nestled between the trees on the Cardwell Range, a location near the coast between Townsville and Cairns. It cannot be if the passenger plane is stuck between the trees or is just flying improperly low. If the photo is anything to go by it can be said that the plane shows no sign of any damage

Advertisement

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has issued a clarification on the matter and stated that there is no report of any missing passenger plane nearby the location. They asserted it could be a result of a glitch in Google’s software. “There appears to be a phenomenon called ghost images and that could be what this is," said the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) in an official statement.

The creepy image of the incident has also been circulated online. A Twitter user who shared the photo articulated, “A picture from Google Maps shared image appears to show a downed passenger plane in a rainforest in Australia. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said that it was unaware of any missing passenger jets. “There appears to be a phenomenon called Ghost Images." Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

In the past, there have been many such instances of images that appeared online that were later termed to be ‘Ghost images’ by Google. Although the authorities have claimed the same about this new photo, the search engine giant is yet to respond on the matter.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here