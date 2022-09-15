Giant 'Fireball' Caught Hovering Over Scotland Skies, Video Goes Viral

A giant ‘fireball’ spotted on the night of September 14 stunned the residents of Scotland. Immediately after the spotting, the natives started sharing the clips on social media.

Soon after the sightings, the UK Meteor Network tweeted that they have received thirty-five public reports of a “fireball" spotted. The UK Meteor Network is a nexus of roughly 170 cameras that are solely set up to detect meteors and fireballs, similar to what was witnessed on Wednesday.

One video shared by a local resident went viral after it was widely shared on social media. Since being shared, the video gained almost 30 lakh views. Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?

Watch the clip here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That is a slow shooting star, might be orbital debris re-entering."

Another reported, “Just witnessed the long flash of light and sound of an explosion over Dunblane a few minutes ago. I have seen meteors before and this was a much bigger and longer trail with a bang."

“Do not worry folks, just ET coming to join the queue," quipped one user.

More videos similar to this surfaced. Here’s one captioned “the comet night."

Another resident caught the meteorite on their CCTV camera. “We just witnessed something bright moving west through the sky which I guess must be something burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Caught it on the security cameras," the user wrote.

The UK Meteor Networks shared a video that, according to them, was “one of the best videos of the fireball." Take a look:

