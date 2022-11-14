Giant Shark Deemed 'Queen of the Ocean' Evades Researchers' Tracking Device in Atlantic

A giant shark has managed to evade the tracking device of researchers who caught it almost two years ago. During the Ocearch team’s 2020 Nova Scotia expedition, they came across the largest female shark that they sampled and named Nukumi. Thought to be over 50 years old, the Ocearch team dubbed her ‘queen of the ocean’. Even her name was kept in honour of the Native American Mi’kmaq people of Scotia. After Nukumi was caught, the team placed a tracking device to monitor her movements in the ocean for the next five years.

According to a report by LadBible, two years ago, the Ocearch team took to Facebook to share the details of the massive mammal revealing that she weighs about 3,541 pounds. The team wrote, “Meet 3,541 pound mature female white shark Nukumi. We named her “Nukumi", pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people." They explained that the shark will help the team collect data for years to come.

“With the new data we’ve collected, this matriarch will share her wisdom with us for years to come. She will continue to help balance fish stocks in the surrounding waters, and we look forward to learning more," the team continued. However, after two years it is reported that Nukumi is nowhere to be found as they have stopped receiving any data from her tags. The Chief Executive Officer of Ocearch, Chris Fischer, told Daily Star, that they aren’t sure what might have happened to the giant female shark.

It is assumed that somehow her tags were damaged or malfunctioned when she was way offshore in the middle of the Atlantic. But the team believes that she is alright, “We believe she is ok because we received some faint signals from her tag sometime later, but it’s uncertain." Nukumi was tagged by the Ocearch team off West Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia, on 2 October 2020, revealed chief scientist Dr Bob Hueter. According to him, the shark provided them with good spot satellite tag data for more than six months.

The team hopes that Nukumi is alright and is still out somewhere in the ocean.

