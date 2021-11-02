Giant Space Eye? NASA Shares Photo of 'Spooky' Helix Nebula

To mark the occasion of spooky Halloween, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted a spectacular image of a cosmic image. The image looked like a giant eye placed in space with turquoise eye lashes and scarlet iris. Sharing the picture of this cosmic creation on Instagram, NASA wrote in the caption, “Did the Helix Nebula catch your eye?" NASA informed its users in the caption that the “eerie" image of the Helix Nebula was sighted by its Spitzer Space telescope. The image shared on social media shows infrared radiation from the “well-studied" Helix Nebula which is situated 700 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.

The caption further added, that the two-light-year diameter shroud of dust and gas around a central white dwarf, is an example of a planetary nebula, which is one of the final stages in the evolution of a Sun-like star. “The dust makes this cosmic eye gleam red."

Sharing the evolutionary history of the cosmic creation, NASA wrote on Instagram, “The nebular material was ejected from the star many thousands of years ago, the close-in dust could be generated by collisions in a reservoir of objects, like our own solar system’s Kuiper Belt or cometary Oort cloud. Formed in the distant planetary system, the comet-like bodies have otherwise survived the dramatic late stages of the star’s evolution." NASA also informed its Instagram followers that it will be highlighting some of their favorite nebulae this November.

Netizens have admired the image of the spectacular yet spooky eye-shaped nebula shared on Instagram by the American space agency. As one user said, “Goddamn that’s pretty as hell," while another user described it as “beyond amazing."

NASA also shared the image of Helix Nebula on Twitter and captioned, “This space zombie has its eye on you. The Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be ‘watching’ from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight."

